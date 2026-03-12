Valley braces for dangerous early heat

PHOENIX — Phoenix has only reached 100º once in March, but next week could see triple-digit temperatures multiple times and even break the all-time March record.

Local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness are concerned about the impact on their supplies. Early triple-digit heat isn’t just uncomfortable; it can be dangerous, especially for people without reliable shelter, hydration, or shade.

At a Safeway in central Phoenix, residents were stocking up on water and supplies ahead of the heat. Shoppers like Jim, a former Phoenix police reserve officer, were loading carts of water. Jim volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul, helping people in need during extreme weather.

“We usually make two home visits, but then our team visits the homeless out on the street. We give them not only food, but water, clothing, socks,” Jim explained.

Melissa, another shopper preparing for the heat, said, “I like to keep frozen bottles of water in my car so if I see someone who needs one, I can hand it out.” Small actions like this show how community members can make a difference during dangerous early heat.

Groups like St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, and others are on the front lines helping people stay safe and hydrated, but extra support from the community can make a big difference.

To volunteer or donate, consider these organizations serving the Valley:



The Salvation Army Phoenix Metro: Offers a variety of volunteer opportunities and support services. Learn more at https://www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/volunteer.

Andre House of Hospitality: Provides meals, clothing, and basic services for people experiencing homelessness. They welcome volunteers and contributions of lightweight clothing, sturdy shoes, and blankets that help protect people from heat and hot ground. Learn more at https://andrehouse.org/get-involved.

St. Mary's Food Bank: Distributes food and water every weekday. Their Phoenix Neighborhood Food Center at 3131 W. Thomas Road and Surprise Neighborhood Food Center at 13050 W. Elm Street are open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteer or donate at https://www.stmarysfoodbank.org/get-involved.

For those in need of assistance, resources are available through local organizations or by calling 2‑1‑1, a free helpline that can connect you to shelter, food, water, and other support.

Even small gestures, such as donating water, volunteering a few hours, or handing out a frozen bottle to someone in need, can help vulnerable neighbors stay safe during early heat waves. Community support is essential as Valley residents face record-breaking temperatures sooner than usual.