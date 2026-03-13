Hundreds of veterans connect with critical resources at Maricopa County standdown

Veterans from across the Valley gathered at the Maricopa County Veterans StandDown held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, an annual event aimed at connecting former service members with the support services they may need.

The StandDown brings together dozens of organizations offering resources ranging from medical care and housing assistance to employment opportunities, legal help and benefits guidance.

Organizers say the goal is to make it easier for veterans—especially those facing difficult circumstances—to access multiple services in one place.

Watch the full story to find out more about the resources and how local veterans can still take advantage of this year's event.