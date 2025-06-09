Four people rescued from Camelback Mountain on Monday

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire crews had a busy Monday morning after multiple rescue calls came out.

Officials say that around 11 a.m., technical crews were dispatched to Echo Canyon trail for reports of multiple hikers experiencing heat-related injuries.

Four hikers were located in different areas of the trail and needed help getting off the mountain.

Crews used a Phoenix police helicopter to rescue three patients and also used a big wheel to rescue a fourth patient.

Phoenix Fire says of the four, two women were taken to a hospital in critical condition and stable condition. The other two did not need further treatment.

No firefighters were hurt during the operations.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the temperature in Phoenix was 100º, but an Excessive Heat Warning was not issued.

Just last month, the City of Phoenix expanded its trail closures on days when there is an Excessive Heat Warning.

Since 2021, trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak have had parking lot gates closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Excessive Heat Warning days. Last year, there was a total of 45 days when that was the case.