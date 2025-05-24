Scottsdale fire officials share hiking safety tips as summer heat returns

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale fire officials are sharing an important reminder about the dangers of the summer heat, especially when you’re recreating outdoors.

The Valley's majestic mountains are hard to resist, but as the temperatures climb, so too do the risks.

Here are some of the safety tips from the Scottsdale Fire Department:

Make a hiking plan:



Make sure someone knows your itinerary: when and where you'll be hiking, as well as when you will be done.

Know your limitations. Don't attempt a hike that may be too difficult for your abilities.

Pace yourself and take regular breaks.

Know the weather conditions. Temperatures can exceed 110ºF between May and October.

Brief and powerful thunderstorms and lightning can occur in July and August. Avoid high points along the trail during storms.

Have the essentials



Wear Proper footwear. Sturdy hiking boots that are broken in and comfortable are best.

Take at least one quart of water. Turn around when ½ of your water is gone!

Wear light-colored, loose clothing. A long-sleeved, lightweight shirt is recommended.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen (SPF 15 minimum).

Carry a cell phone. In the event of an emergency, take note of your location and any landmarks so the 911 dispatcher can direct first responders.

Stay on the trail



You are more likely to be injured or need to be rescued if you stray from the trails.

Watch where you step. Keep an eye on the trail well in front of where you are walking, and always consider the path before bounding forward. The desert has numerous plants and animals that poke, impale, sting, or bite.

Snakes, insects, and spiders are part of the ecosystem and a few of them have poison in their defense mechanism. If encountered, give them plenty of room and don't panic. Rarely are they aggressive and in time will move away from you if left alone.

Trail etiquette

