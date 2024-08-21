Driver pleads guilty to murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3 GCU students

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The driver accused of hitting and killing three GCU students in a wrong-way crash back in October 2022 has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Vincent Acosta changed his plea on the final day possible. Family members of all three students were there in court as the change was made.

"They had this vibrancy about them all three of them did," said Abriauna Hoffman’s mom Sundie Woodbury.

ABC15 sat down with Sundie and Abriauna’s stepdad one year after the crash that killed their daughter, known to many as Abe, and her friends Maggie Ogden and Hunter Balberdi.

"I was so excited for her," said Sundie. "She was just driven and Maggie too."

Balberdi was from Hawaii, while Hoffman and Maggie were from the same Washington town. Hoffman's parents said it was Maggie's birthday, and the girls were going to celebrate with a trip to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon. But on that early morning drive up I-17, the girls were hit near Table Mesa Road.

DPS identified the wrong-way driver as Acosta, ABC15 was told the 27-year-old is from the Valley. Court documents said his blood alcohol content on the day of the crash was .129.

After almost two years, on August 14 Acosta was back in court to officially change his plea. The stipulations of that agreement included pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder.

"It says you will be sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections between 18 and 22 years," read the Judge. "The sentences shall run currently meaning at the same time."

In court that day, members from all three of the GCU students’ families were present.

"Abriauna was my soulmate," said Sundie. "She looked out for me. We were partners. We had overcome a lot of trauma together."

Each person was emotional as they addressed the Judge and at times Acosta.

"She was my best friend," said Balberdi's mom LuShanya Marquez. "She was a very special, special young woman."

"Mr. Acosta, you stole my daughter's future and hurt our family immensely," said Maggie's Dad Pat Ogden. "My daughter was a giver at heart, spending hundreds of hours helping others."

Many loved ones spoke out and said the agreement didn’t include enough time.

"18 to 22 years, what is that?" questioned Marquez. "He's still going to be able to come out and live a life? My daughter's life is done."

The Judge said she took notes while loved ones spoke, later addressing the families before accepting the plea.

"There is not a sentence that would do what I wish I could do for all of you, and that is, bring back your beautiful daughters," the Judge said.

According to that agreement, Acosta’s license will also be revoked. He will be back in court for sentencing on September 27.

ABC15 was told family members will once again be traveling in to speak.