One year later, family and friends remember GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX — It's been one year since three GCU students were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-17 in the North Valley.

The driver responsible was accused of being impaired.

“It’s been a tough year, and for me, it’s like what do you do with this day,” said Abriauna Hoffman’s mom Sundie Woodbury.

Tuesday marked one year without her 18-year-old daughter and her two friends and GCU classmates, Maggie Ogden and Hunter Balberdi.

“They had this vibrancy about them,” said Abriauna’s Stepdad Brady Woodbury. “All three of them did.”

The pair said many knew their daughter as Abe, and told ABC15 she was determined, hardworking, and loyal.

“They were really all on course to really impact this world,” said Brady.

The three friends were victims of a wrong-way driver during an early morning drive up I-17 to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon.

A police officer in Washington state, where Hoffman’s family lives, delivered the news to Sundie.

“He came and he told me that the girls had been in a crash,” said Sundie. “That Maggie and Hunter did not survive, and Abriauna was in the hospital. It just didn’t register at first.”

Her family frantically bought flights, trying to rush to Arizona.

“I just kept thinking the whole time, if I could get to Arizona I could save her,” said Sundie. ”I don’t know why.”

But Hoffman died before the family could make it to the hospital.

“I don’t know how to explain it, she just was my girl,” said Sundie. “We were just buddies. I was so excited for her. She was just driven and Maggie too.”

Balberdi was from Hawaii, but Ogden and Hoffman were from the same Washington town.

“We’re a tight-knit community, and this has been a really hard loss for us,” said Sundie.

One year later off a dirt road near the crash site, family and friends have helped set up a memorial. Crosses, messages and flowers now fill the area left by loved ones.

In October of 2022, DPS identified the wrong-way driver, as Vincent Ian Acosta. ABC15 was told the 26-year-old is from the Valley.

Court documents said his blood alcohol content on the day of the crash was .129.

In November of 2022, a Grand Jury indicted Acosta for multiple charges including three counts of second-degree murder.

The case against him, now moving through the courts. Acosta’s next court date is set for November 20.

“It’s tough to just kind of march through this,” said Brady.

One day after the crash, Hoffman’s sisters spoke with ABC15 calling the crash “avoidable”.

A year later Hoffman’s mom and stepdad told ABC15 they are proud of everyone who made it through the last year.

“We’re all still here, and we're all still loving each other deeply, and we have close relationships with her friends still,” said Sundie.

The family still has lots of questions and court dates ahead, but they are thankful for the support they’ve gotten.

The pair touched as many continue to remember Hoffman, Ogden, and Balberdi.