New details revealed in wrong way crash, as family shares memories of one student killed

ABC15 is learning new details about a wrong way crash that killed three freshman GCU students.

The crash happened early Monday morning on I-17 near table Mesa Rd.

DPS say they don't know where the wrong way driver entered the interstate, but based on 911 calls, investigators believe he drove at least 10 miles going the wrong direction.

“I always called her Abe was one of my best friends, and I was lucky enough to be her sister as well,” said Abriauna Hoffman’s sister Trisnani Woodbury.

Melati Woodbury, one of Abriauna’s five other siblings, and Trisnani describe her as strong and sassy.

Tuesday, they read a tribute they wrote for their sister and their other friend, Maggie Ogden, who was also killed in the crash.

TRIBUTE TO ABRIAUNA AND MAGGIE: The two sisters of Abe (as they called her) wanted to share this tribute. They were also friends with Maggie (who was also killed in Monday’s crash). We couldn’t play the whole video during our story, but I wanted to share her words. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/heGWViYQn3 — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) October 12, 2022

The two were both from the same town in Washington state.

“The three of us did everything together,” said Trisnani. “We were teammates, best friends, and our chosen family.”

Just one day after the crash, the sisters wish they could hug Abe and Maggie.

Friends at GCU tell ABC15, the two girls were driving up to the Grand Canyon with their friend Hunter Balberdi when they were hit.

“They had so much life ahead of them that was just taken from them by a careless decision,” said Trisnani.

DPS said the driver is a 25-year old man from Tempe, and aren't releasing his name because he's still in the hospital, but ABC15 was told investigators do suspect impairment.

“Of course this is a horrific accident that happened but it didn't have to happen,” said Melati.

In the last week there have been at least three wrong way crashes in and around the Valley.

Those crashes killed four people.

This most recent, hit Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier especially hard.

“I feel so horrible for the family,” said Gutier.

In 2018, ADOT started using thermal cameras to help spot wrong way drivers.

The pilot program started on a stretch of the I-17 and has expanded to other areas in the valley.

ADOT sent ABC15 this list of thermal cameras that operate at off-ramps along.

I-10 between Seventh Ave (near the tunnel) and Dysart Road (Avondale area).

Loop 101 (Price Freeway) between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler.

Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between I-17 and Princess Drive in the north Valley.

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) between 43rd Avenue and Bell Road (northwest Valley) and at the Loop 101/Northern Avenue interchange in the West Valley.

Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) between 40th Street (Ahwatukee area) and I-10 (West Phoenix).

Loop 303 from Thomas Road in Goodyear to I-17 in north Phoenix.

But, Gutier says stopping impaired drivers is difficult.

“DPS does a great job but again you going to put an officer everywhere, you can’t,” said Gutier.

He said thermal cameras are expensive and can’t be placed everywhere either.

As DPS investigates the crash, Abe’s sister want's people to know.

“It could have been completely avoidable,” said Melati. “We lost three beautiful people because of it, and that's going to affect our family forever."

We are working to get in touch with the other student's families.

As we get in touch with them, we are sharing some fundraisers to support them on our website.