At least one dead in possible wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

At least one person was killed in a possible wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there were reports of a wrong-way driver near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road around 4 a.m.

A collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the area involving three vehicles and resulting in one fatality, DPS says.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound lanes of traffic are impacted. There's no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Expect lengthy delays in the area.

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at milepost 236 north of New River. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/WgkCrCxAQ0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 10, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

