Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

At least one dead in possible wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

I-17 is shut down near Table Mesa Road after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
table mesa I-17 wrong way
Posted at 4:26 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 08:11:09-04

At least one person was killed in a possible wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there were reports of a wrong-way driver near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road around 4 a.m.

A collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the area involving three vehicles and resulting in one fatality, DPS says.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound lanes of traffic are impacted. There's no estimated time for the road to reopen.

Expect lengthy delays in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!