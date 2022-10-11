Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17

PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with.

"They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley.

The three GCU students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning, according to the school.

KNXV

Eighteen-year-old Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii, were traveling in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Hoffman was a marketing and advertising major, and Ogden and Balberdi were both pre-med students.

KNXV

"Maggie, it was her birthday two days ago," said Sasha Snegirova.

McGinley and Snegirova said they stayed up late passing time with Hoffman, Ogden, and Balberdi before the three girls headed north on Interstate 17 after 2 a.m. to see the sunrise at the Grand Canyon.

"Even when I said goodbye, the hug. They all hugged us really tight. It was really weird. Even when I said bye, I was like 'Ella, I love them so much,'" said Snegirova.

Three GCU students killed in wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

McGinley and Snegirova say they were planning on rooming with their new friends and hoping to explore all that Arizona has to offer.

"We did exactly what they did two weeks ago. We left at two in the morning to go see the sunrise at the Grand Canyon and that's what they were going to do. Because we go on trips every weekend. It's weird now. I don't want to go on trips anymore," said McGinley.

GCU released the following statement in response to the crash:

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this morning after a four-vehicle collision on I-17 reportedly involving a wrong-way driver.

The three female GCU students -- Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden -- were all freshmen and suitemates in Diamondback Residence Hall. Next of kin for each of the students have been notified.

Both Hunter, 19, from Wailuku, HI, and Maggie, 18, of Clarkston, WA, were pre-med students studying biology. Abriauna, 18, also of Clarkston, WA, was a marketing and advertising major.

As the GCU family joins together to mourn the tragic loss of these students, we ask that you keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and know that God is always there for us.

'Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.' (1 Peter 5:7)

The Office of Student Care staff is available on the second floor of the Student Life Building (Bldg. 26 -- 602-639-7007 or studentcare@gcu.edu) to assist any students who need support or counseling."

