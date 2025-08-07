Shift in policy: VA granting one-year authorizations for veterans seeking private providers

PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced earlier this week that it is extending authorization for its community care program for one year in the hopes of cutting red tape and improving the continuity of health care for veterans.

“No veteran should have their health care disrupted by red tape,” stated VA Secretary Doug Collins in a news release. “This change means better continuity of care, which leads to better health outcomes. It also improves convenience for veterans and cuts administrative work for VA staff and community care partners.”

The community care program allows veterans to seek private healthcare providers if they meet certain requirements and the VA is unable to provide timely or sufficient care.

"I have heard from other vets here that there's a ton of red tape, like, if you needed a hip replacement or a knee replacement, you're probably a year out at least. To get through all the paperwork to get the referral,” Air Force veteran Michael Cumming said.

Veterans will continue to receive uninterrupted care for 30 types of standardized care for the next 12 months—typically, specialty referrals for veterans are reevaluated every 90 to 180 days. The goal of the move is to cut red tape and limit delays or interruptions in healthcare.

"I don't see why you would have to keep applying every 30, 60, 90 days, That's just absurd. But, if that's what they're going to do now with this new directive, then that's going to help a lot,” Cumming told ABC15.

If you’re a veteran and have a concern or story you want told, email us at contact@abc15.com.