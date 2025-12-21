Body found in Phoenix canal under investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a canal Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue and Whitton Avenue around just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a body in the canal, according to Phoenix police.

Police and the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the person was dead.

Police say the person’s identity and the cause of death have not been determined.

People are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.