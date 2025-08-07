Hundreds of people lose power in the Valley Wednesday after separate incidents

PHOENIX — Hundreds of residents are without power tonight on one of the hottest days of the year in the Valley.

APS is reporting about 350 customers lost power in parts of north Phoenix and Scottsdale. That number is now down to about 150.

Over 200 customers were in the dark in Scottsdale near Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard after APS says a fuse blew out in the area.

As of 7:45 p.m., APS is reporting that the outage in that area has been repaired and all customers have had power restored.

Then, near 7th Avenue north of Dunlap Avenue, a car crashed into a power pole, knocking out power for roughly 150 customers.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Those in the dark in north Phoenix may not have power until 10:30.

The National Weather Service says Phoenix hit a high temperature of 116º on Wednesday.

SRP is reporting about 100 customers without power in isolated incidents around the Valley. You can check their outage map here.

If you are in need of a cooling center, you can find a list of Valley cooling resources here.