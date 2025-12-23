Arizona Marine loses legs saving patrol, finds family in unexpected place

A childhood dream of serving as a Marine led Jordan Maynard from Kingman, Arizona, to two deployments in Afghanistan — but it was during his second tour that his life changed forever.

When he spotted danger and warned his patrol to stop, Jordan stepped back to safety only to trigger an IED that had been missed just moments before, instantly knowing, as he was thrown through the air, that his legs were gone.

What happened next is a story of incredible resilience and the power of organizations that step up when US Marines are in need of a hand up.

While the VA covers the basics, it's Semper Fi & America's Fund that has truly made Jordan's recovery possible — covering everything from plane tickets and Ubers to finding specialty surgeons and providing mobility devices for life.

As Jordan puts it, they've become family, doing whatever it takes to help wounded warriors get better.

In the video player above, ABC15's Craig McKee shares his powerful story of survival, sacrifice, and the support that makes all the difference.