FEMA denies federal help for Gila, Mohave counties related to September floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a request for help from the Gila and Mohave counties for a Major Disaster Declaration.

The request was made for the September 25-27 floods in those counties.

The flooding caused major damage to buildings, homes and critical services across the tribal communities.

A preliminary damage assessment reported more than $30 million in damages.

According to the Governor's Office, FEMA declined to validate the documented damages, concluding that the impacts did not exceed state and local capacity and denied Arizona's request for Public Assistance and statewide Hazard Mitigation support.

“The people of Gila and Mohave County were devastated by flooding from severe monsoon storms this September,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Now, they’ve been denied support from the federal government with little explanation. By denying much-needed relief, this administration is leaving Arizonans out on their own after their homes, businesses, roads, and bridges were decimated by historic storms. I will appeal this reckless decision and continue doing everything in my power to ensure Arizona communities don’t pay the price for the federal government’s senseless policies.”

Governor Hobbs declared a State of Emergency on September 27, 2025, as floodwaters impacted Gila and Mohave Counties, including nearby Tribal nations and surrounding communities.

The State plans to appeal FEMA’s decision as it continues working with local leaders and Arizona’s congressional delegation to fight for federal assistance needed to recover and rebuild.