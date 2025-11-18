Globe mayor discusses town’s recovery, resilience after flooding

GLOBE, AZ — It’s been nearly two months since deadly flooding hit Globe and the rest of Gila County, killing three people and causing tens of millions of dollars in damage.

ABC15 spoke with Globe Mayor Al Gameros to get an update on the progress that’s been made since the September 26 flooding and the work that still needs to be done.

Last Friday, Globe mainstay La Casita reopened its doors.

La Casita Cafe reopens in Globe nearly two months after devastating flooding

While there, Mayor Gameros said the roughly 60 businesses that sustained some level of damage have already reopened.

Still, it is hard for Gameros and others to forget the chilling images and sounds from the devastating flooding.

“The water was so high and you could hear people screaming,” explained Gameros. “This is the worst I have ever seen in our community… We were seeing all that success, then seeing it destroyed in half an hour.”

Many businesses have reopened and rebounded, but that’s not to say historic downtown Globe and Broad Street are completely back to normal; about half a dozen buildings remain red-tagged in need of further inspection and repairs before they can reopen.

Helping the town rebuild were thousands of volunteers who showed up within hours to help get the town back on track.

“It was amazing. The flood occurred on a Friday night, and by Sunday, it had opened up, and this whole town was full of people. Everyone is caring here when something occurs, people reach out, and people help each other when they’re in need, and that’s what I love about our community.”

Gameros says Globe has not yet received state or federal money, explaining that his town must first spend the money and then will be reimbursed.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency for the area in September.

Gameros says he’s already applied for aid with the state, which would reimburse his town for 75% of its expenses. He says the state will then apply for aid from FEMA at the federal level, and if approved, they’d get reimbursed for 90% of approved expenses.

Last week, a bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers wrote a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that the funding be approved. So far, no word on how long the Trump Administration will take to make a formal decision.

In the meantime, low-cost and low-interest loans are available to businesses that qualify through the Small Business Administration. For more information, click here.

There is also a fund available for people in Gila County, which you can donate to.