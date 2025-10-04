Governor Hobbs surveys flood damage, promises continuing state support

GLOBE, AZ — One week after historic flooding devastated homes and businesses in the Globe–Miami area, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs toured Gila County to see the damage firsthand and pledge state support for recovery efforts.

She started her day at Gila County’s Disaster Assistance Center, meeting with those helping coordinate relief.

“It looks like there’s been an outpouring of support…and we’re here to support as much as we can,” Hobbs said.

Globe Mayor Al Gameros joined the governor on the tour, taking her downtown, showing the damage, but also how the community is coming together in the wake of the floods.

“It gives you this visual of the damage, and how long it’s going to take to really recover from this, and why it’s important to get the assistance here as quickly as possible,” Hobbs said.

Governor Hobbs has already declared a state of emergency, freeing up $200,000 for rescue and recovery. Her office is also seeking federal assistance.

“This morning, the governor signed a request letter we will be forwarding on to the Small Business Administration that will provide low-interest economic impact loans to impacted businesses to get them the financial assistance they need to rebuild,” said Gabe Levine with the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

But government assistance won’t cover everything, Mayor Gameros said. Many businesses and homeowners did not have flood insurance.

“I heard one business owner say he was going to get flood insurance, but then it was $40,000 a year. How can you afford that, when you’re trying to make a living,” said Mayor Gameros.

There is some hope, Gameros says the United Globe-Miami Fund has already raised more than half a million dollars to help families and small businesses directly.

“Really, these homeowners or businesses that didn’t have flood insurance, that’s going to be their go-to immediately,” Gameros said.

Local business owner Annie Villalobos, whose La Casita Café was damaged, said she’s hopeful the community will continue to rally behind local businesses.

“Donating not just because something devastating happened, but because you want to see the Globe-Miami area, that’s what I truly hope. That people want to come back and see us when we do rebuild,” Villalobos said.

You can follow this link to access the United Fund of Globe-Miami.