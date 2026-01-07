Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Avelo ending DHS partnership at Mesa Gateway Airport on January 27

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Avelo Airlines
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Avelo is closing its base at Mesa Gateway Airport at the end of January.

The company will no longer participate in the charter program for the Department of Homeland Security.

Its Mesa operation is set to end on January 27.

According to officials, the program provided short-term benefits but did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs.

The partnership between Avelo, Mesa Gateway Airport and the federal government began on May 12, 2025.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen