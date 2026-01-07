Avelo ending DHS partnership at Mesa Gateway Airport on January 27

MESA, AZ — Avelo is closing its base at Mesa Gateway Airport at the end of January.

The company will no longer participate in the charter program for the Department of Homeland Security.

Its Mesa operation is set to end on January 27.

According to officials, the program provided short-term benefits but did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs.

The partnership between Avelo, Mesa Gateway Airport and the federal government began on May 12, 2025.