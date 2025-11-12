Globe staple 'La Casita' set to reopen, city waits for state and federal funds

GLOBE, AZ — A staple in the Globe community is set to reopen after catastrophic flooding hit the area back in September. The owner of La Casita shared with ABC15 why reopening is personal and how the community was essential to their recovery. Our team also checked in with city leaders as they wait to receive funding from the state and federal government.

"I feel honored," said Annie Villalobos. "I can never let this business go down."

As a fourth-generation owner of La Casita, letting the restaurant go was never an option for Villalobos.

"We had people that first day ask 'Are you just going to shut down?', and I was like, no way we can't do that," said Villalobos.

The restaurant sits in downtown Globe, but sandbags serve as a reminder of what happened here not even two months ago.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING

"Within minutes it was already coming through the front door," said Villalobos.

She said that night she was in the Valley, receiving frantic calls as the water rushed in. Monsoon storms brought catastrophic and deadly flooding to this area.

"The windows gave in in the back, windows gave in the front," said Villalobos. "I had employees who got washed down the street, people were just grabbing on to things."

Three people died while businesses and homes were left severely damaged and covered in mud.

Villalobos said when she stepped into her restaurant for the first time, she was overwhelmed.

"I wanted to hit the floor because I thought we're going to be closed for a very long time," said Villalobos.

But minutes after, volunteers started coming and never stopped.

"In 10 minutes, people just started showing up asking how can we help, how can we help," said Villalobos.

She said they bought supplies and appliances with her family's savings and money from fundraisers, but the business was put back together by volunteers and relatives.

RECOVERY RESPONSE AMID GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN

"Like I said we are still in recovery," said Globe Mayor Al Gameros.

He said the city is still dealing with lingering issues, like clearing the sewers.

Mayor Gameros said they are also still waiting on state and federal funds. Currently, he said it's hard to tell if the government shutdown is impacting the process.

"We don't know, you know, the government always takes time," said Mayor Gameros.

He said the city had to hire experts to help with the recovery process.

ABC15 sent multiple emails to FEMA to ask about a potential delay.

"Due to the lapse in federal government funding, this email inbox may not be actively monitored at this time," read the automatic reply. "As a result, we may be unable to respond to your message, or there may be a delay in our response due to the high volume of inquiries."

A message on FEMA's website said, "Due to the lapse in federal funding, this website will not be actively managed. This website was last updated on September 30, 2025, and will not be updated until after funding is enacted. As such, information on this website may not be up to date. Transactions submitted via this website might not be processed, and we will not be able to respond to inquiries until after appropriations are enacted."

Mayor Gameros said they are hoping to get as much as 90 percent of the recovery costs covered if they get both state and federal assistance.

REOPENING FRIDAY

"I just want to say we are open, come and visit us, that's how we are going to recover," said Mayor Gameros.

For La Casita, Friday morning is when the doors will open again.

Villalobos said November 14 is also her great-grandma's birthday, who used to run the restaurant.

The former owner's picture and Villalobos' late father are already hanging, ready to welcome customers.

"I think they would be very proud, and I just hope I make them both proud because that's all I've wanted to do," said Villalobos.

The Mayor said people can visit a business, as they reopen, to help with recovery. He also told ABC15 pthat eople are still encouraged to donate to the United Fund.