Teen dies nearly two weeks after being shot in Gilbert, his accused killer facing upgraded charge

GILBERT, AZ — A 21-year-old man is now facing an upgraded murder charge after the teen he allegedly shot two weeks ago died earlier this week.

Gilbert police say the 16-year-old boy who was shot near Recker and Warner roads on December 13 died on December 23.

The man accused of shooting the teen, 21-year-old Rael Sanchez, originally faced a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Police announced Friday that the charge has been upgraded to first-degree premeditated murder.

Gilbert PD originally said that Sanchez was a relative of one of the homeowners where the shooting took place, and the teen victim was reportedly visiting his girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

Sanchez remains in custody, police say.

Gilbert police originally said that the teen had died on December 24, but corrected the date to December 23.