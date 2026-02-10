TODAY: Phone bank being held for families of DPS crews killed in Flagstaff helicopter crash

PHOENIX — ABC15 and the Arizona State Troopers Association are holding a phone bank on Tuesday to raise money for the families of the two Arizona DPS troopers who died in a helicopter crash last week in Flagstaff.

Pilot Robert B. Skankey and DPS paramedic trooper Hunter R. Bennett were providing aerial support to Flagstaff police officers who were in a "gun battle" with a man.

You can help by calling 1-855-522-1515 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday or by donating any time online.

AZ DPS

Skankey joined the Arizona DPS on May 8, 2021, and was promoted in June 2024. He completed advanced safety training. He's survived by his wife and four children.

RELATED: 'Neighborhood under siege:' DPS trooper, pilot killed in helicopter crash during Flagstaff gun battle

AZ DPS

Bennett joined the Arizona DPS on June 11, 2022, and was nationally certified as a paramedic. He graduated from Arizona State University and is survived by his wife, who was his high school sweetheart.

"No words can adequately express the sorrow that we feel," said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, the Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.