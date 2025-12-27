Turquoise Alert issued for missing West Valley teen

WADDELL, AZ — A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a missing West Valley girl.

Raylynn Phillips, 13, was last seen around 10:30 Friday morning, leaving her home near Citrus Road and Olive Avenue near Waddell.

Raylynn is described as white, roughly 5-foot-2, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink pants and a long black t-shirt, with a brown purse with sunflowers and skulls.

Raylynn has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost or easily confused, and her family is concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on Raylynn's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011.