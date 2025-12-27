Arizona fireworks: What's legal and what's not during New Year's celebrations

PHOENIX — Some fireworks are legal to use in Arizona around the New Year holiday, and it’s important to know what can and can’t be used.

Arizona law allows residents to use sparklers, smoke devices, spinners, and fountains from December 26 through January 4. However, anything that goes into the air or explodes remains illegal and can result in hefty fines.

"The things that do go shooting up in the sky, 100 percent illegal and you will get fined, they're really cracking down this year," said Sarah Henry from Big Boy Fireworks, a local family business located on the corner of Ray and Alma School in Chandler.

Henry's family has been in the fireworks business for 13 years, and this time marks one of their busiest weeks annually.

"My grandfather and my dad started this like 13 years ago. They kind of saw it on the side of the road and they were like, oh, we can do this," Henry said.

The Phoenix Fire Department noticed an uptick in fireworks-related calls last year, prompting increased collaboration with police to patrol for illegal fireworks usage during the permitted period.

The majority of fireworks-related fires the department responds to during this time result from improper disposal rather than the fireworks themselves.

"All used fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water outside before being placed in the trash. This step is critical to preventing house fires, dumpster fires, and alley fires,” Assistant Fire Marshal Eric Williams said.

Legal fireworks are prohibited within one mile of any municipal mountain preserve, desert, regional or national park, as well as conservation areas to protect Arizona's natural landscapes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.