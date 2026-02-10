Lawsuit filed against City of Scottsdale in connection with deadly plane crash last year

PHOENIX — A lawsuit has been filed in Maricopa County court over a deadly crash involving a plane connected to Motley Crue singer Vince Neil.

The City of Scottsdale is one of the defendants in the suit filed by a survivor of the crash earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the airport and the owner of the other jet improperly and unsafely parked the aircraft that their plane ran into in the February 2025 crash.

We reached out to Scottsdale officials about the lawsuit, and they told ABC15 they don't comment on pending litigation.

The crash on the afternoon of February 10 killed pilot Joie Vitosky, 78, and injured four others.

Officials believe the landing jet's left main gear failed during the landing, leading to the crash.

Months after the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration decided not to require inspections on the nearly 2,000 Learjets that many still use for private travel.

But in October, the NTSB issued an urgent call for Learjet owners to inspect their landing gear to make sure they won't collapse, like what happened in the Scottsdale crash.