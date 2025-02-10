Scottsdale airport runway closed after plane crash, injuries unclear

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale airport runway is closed after a plane crash on Monday.

At around 2:30 p.m., Scottsdale officials say a plane crashed but have not confirmed any injuries.

Officials are giving an update on this incident around 4 p.m. Watch live in the player below:

The Federal Aviation Association shared the following statement:

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10. We do not know how many people were on board. The FAA is temporarily pausing flights into the airport."

Officials say the FAA will investigate what led to the crash.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.