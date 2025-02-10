Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Scottsdale airport runway closed after plane crash, injuries unclear

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
scottsdale airport crash
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale airport runway is closed after a plane crash on Monday.

At around 2:30 p.m., Scottsdale officials say a plane crashed but have not confirmed any injuries.

Officials are giving an update on this incident around 4 p.m. Watch live in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The Federal Aviation Association shared the following statement:

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10. We do not know how many people were on board. The FAA is temporarily pausing flights into the airport."

Officials say the FAA will investigate what led to the crash.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen