AM Roundup: Two kids pulled from Valley pools, monsoon storm chances, Salt River swimmer found dead

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Temperatures are trending down and we have some good chances of seeing monsoon storm activity this week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, August 25, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances in the forecast

We're kicking off the workweek with storm chances on the rise! This evening, the Valley has a 50% chance of monsoon storms, bringing gusty winds, blowing dust, and heavy downpours. Today's high: 104º.

Two children in critical condition after being pulled from different pools in the Valley

Two children are in critical condition after being pulled from separate pools in the Valley on Sunday.

First, around 4 p.m., a 9-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at a home near Watson and Yuma roads in Buckeye.

About four hours later, Tempe first responders were called to an apartment complex near Rural and Baseline roads for a drowning call. A child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's not clear how each child ended up in the water.

Two children in critical condition after being pulled from different pools in Buckeye and Tempe

A man died Sunday morning after swimming in the Salt River near the “Devils Elbow,” according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call around 8:08 a.m. about a man who was seen struggling while trying to cross the river.

MCSO Lake Patrol responded with ground crews, an airboat, and aviation support. Divers were sent into the water and later recovered the man’s body in the area where he was last seen.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in the Tonto National Forest.

MCSO says around 3:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle sideswiped a parked car and hit a pedestrian in the Lower Sycamore Creek OHV Recreational Area.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a woman, has died, according to the sheriff's office.

Evidence leads authorities to believe that the vehicle may have been a silver or gray SUV.

The crumpled cars are towed away, the glass swept up, and traffic begins moving again. But when a crash is cleared from the road, the story doesn’t end there. The true aftermath of a crash, both for vehicles and the people involved, lasts far longer.

For the cars, many end up in one of the dozens of wrecking yards across the Valley, stripped for parts and sold as scrap. For the people inside those cars, the consequences can mean life-changing injuries or even death.

At AAA Broadway Auto Parts in Phoenix, owner Tony Forti sees the reality every day.

“If you crash it or it catches on fire, more than likely it will wind up here,” Forti said, standing among rows of smashed hoods and shattered windshields.

OSR: The cost of a crash