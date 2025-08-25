MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up!

PHOENIX — We’re kicking off the workweek with storm chances climbing across Arizona!

This evening, the Valley has a 50% chance of monsoon storms, which could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, and heavy downpours.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect this afternoon for parts of the southeast Valley and southern Arizona. The main concern is dangerous driving conditions from reduced visibility. If you get caught in a dust storm, remember: “Pull Aside, Stay Alive.”

Farther south, a Flash Flood Watch is in place today, with another watch through Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, including the Dragon Bravo Fire burn scar. With high moisture and slow-moving storms, flooding of washes, creeks, and low-lying areas is possible.

With the extra moisture and clouds, temperatures will take a dip!

Monday’s high tops out near 104, right around average for late August.

By Tuesday, we may not even hit 100, with storm chances continuing.

Some leftover clouds from Monday night could limit development, but the chance is still there.

Storm activity winds down by midweek as drier air moves in, and temps gradually return to near normal heading into the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.67" (-2.93" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.20" (-1.45" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

