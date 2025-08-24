Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing swimmer's body pulled from Salt River near ‘Devils Elbow’

Divers recovered the body Sunday morning
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A man died Sunday morning after swimming in the Salt River near the “Devils Elbow,” according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call around 8:08 a.m. about a man who was seen struggling while trying to cross the river.

MCSO Lake Patrol responded with ground crews, an airboat, and aviation support. Divers were sent into the water and later recovered the man’s body in the area where he was last seen.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation is ongoing as they work to notify the man’s family.

