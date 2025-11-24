MCSO: Man still missing after being swept by floodwaters near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

NEW RIVER, AZ — Maricopa County deputies continue to search for a man who was swept by floodwaters in New River Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a call reporting a vehicle that was swept away in the Agua Fria River near Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road.

Search crews, lake patrol and aviation units were called to help.

Through a hoist operation, crews were able to rescue a woman passenger. Officials say the male driver is still outstanding.

Due to severe weather and hazardous conditions, the search for the missing male will be suspended until tomorrow.

Officials urge the community that "this incident is a powerful reminder of the danger of moving water—and the dedication of the men and women who respond when lives are on the line. ⚠️ Never attempt to cross flooded or flowing water. Stay aware. Stay safe."