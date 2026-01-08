Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Show Low woman arrested in connection to crash that killed Timber Mesa firefighter in October

21-year-old Kilaya Williamson is facing a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District says a firefighter EMT was killed in a crash while headed to work Friday morning, just weeks after the deaths of two other firefighters within the department.
Show Low-area firefighter killed in crash, marking third department death in a matter of weeks
SHOW LOW, AZ — A Show Low woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed a Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District firefighter.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Kilaya Williamson on Wednesday.

Williamson is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the deadly crash in October 3.

Video in the player above contains previous coverage of the deadly crash.

The crash happened on Lone Pine Dam Road in the White Mountain Lake area, killing Glen Collins.

Collins was riding his motorcycle on his way to work when he was reportedly hit head-on by a truck.

NCSO says during the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample from Williamson after deputies suspected impairment.

The presence of impairing substances was found in Williamson's system after being tested, the sheriff's office says.

The case has been submitted to the Navajo County Attorney's Office for prosecution.

The crash was the second deadly crash involving Timber Mesa firefighters in a matter of weeks.

In September, firefighters Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson were killed when a vehicle crossed the center line on State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Show Low, hitting their ambulance head-on, killing both.

