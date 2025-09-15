Two on-duty firefighters killed in crash along SR 260 near Show Low

SHOW LOW, AZ — A Navajo County city is mourning the loss of two firefighters who were killed in a crash on Sunday night.

According to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District in Show Low, two firefighters who were on duty in an ambulance were killed in a collision along State Route 260.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the crash, says the crash occurred around 10 p.m. near milepost 319, which is between Heber-Overgaard and Show Low.

A vehicle headed westbound reportedly crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Timber Mesa Fire District ambulance.

DPS says the driver of the civilian vehicle, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Both occupants of the ambulance were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.