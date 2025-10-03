Show Low-area firefighter killed in crash, marking third department death in a matter of weeks

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One firefighter died in a crash on Friday, two firefighters died in a crash in September
SHOW LOW, AZ — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District says a firefighter was killed in a crash while headed to work Friday morning, just weeks after the deaths of two other firefighters within the department.

Officials say the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., but further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District has not yet released the firefighter’s name.

"Our entire organization is grieving the loss of another one of our own," the department said in a post on social media. "We ask for privacy as we support family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this very difficult time."

Last month, two on-duty firefighters in an ambulance were killed in a crash with another vehicle along SR 260.

Their memorial services were held last week in Show Low.

