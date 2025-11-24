Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Two people dead, two others injured after a domestic violence shooting in Phoenix

Two men were taken to a hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with life-threatening injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Sunday.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road for a domestic violence call.

Officials say the caller stated that gunshots were being fired from inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a man who were pronounced deceased.

Two men were taken to a hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between those involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen