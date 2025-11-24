Two people dead, two others injured after a domestic violence shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Sunday.
Phoenix police responded to the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road for a domestic violence call.
Officials say the caller stated that gunshots were being fired from inside the home.
When officers arrived, they found a woman and a man who were pronounced deceased.
Two men were taken to a hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between those involved.
The investigation remains ongoing.