Shots fired at officers and deputies after house party shooting in Prescott Valley

No officers or deputies were injured
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley police officers and Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies faced gunfire while investigating a shooting where one patrol vehicle was struck by a bullet.

The incident began just before midnight when officers responded to reports of a shooting near Carla Vista and Spouse drives.

The initial shooting began as a house party was being dispersed in the area, according to Prescott Valley police. No one was injured.

Police say that while officers and deputies were processing the scene just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, three additional shots were fired seemingly in the direction of officers.

The gunfire struck a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, leaving a single bullet hole, but no officers or deputies were injured.

Officials say there is no danger to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

