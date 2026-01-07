Man arrested after six seniors hurt in 'serious attack' at community center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A 62-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a serious attack at a community center in Tempe, officials said.

Officials say it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Escalante Multi-Generational Center near Loop 101 and University Drive.

Six seniors were hurt, and at least one was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Derek Kirven was taken into custody in connection with the attack.

Police say Kirven was confronted for a second time about not being a member of the center. After being confronted, he reportedly attacked multiple people.

Security responded and detained him until police arrived.

Kirven was taken into custody and is being booked into jail. Possible charges against him have not been provided.

The extent of the injuries has not been released.

Police say there is no ongoing threat.