Child in critical condition after near-drowning at Tempe apartment complex

It happened near Rural and Baseline roads around 8 p.m. Sunday
TEMPE, AZ — A child is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a Tempe apartment complex Sunday night.

Tempe police say they were called to the complex near Rural and Baseline roads around 8 p.m. for a reported drowning.

Details are limited, but police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's not clear how old the child is, their gender, or how long they were in the water.

Tempe officials have not confirmed what the child was pulled from.

This is the second child to nearly drown on Sunday in the Valley.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at a home in Buckeye. That child remains in critical condition.

