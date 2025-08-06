Glendale teen arrested in multi-state child exploitation investigation

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale teenager is facing serious charges after investigators say he solicited explicit images from children across multiple states and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Bryan Mejia Landeros, 18, was arrested after a months-long investigation involving both local law enforcement and the FBI.

According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, 2024 when parents of a 10-year-old boy in Sampson County, North Carolina reported to local authorities that their son was sending inappropriate images via Snapchat. The case was later transferred to the FBI.

Through their investigation, authorities have identified four alleged victims between the ages of 8 and 11 years old and suspect there could be at least a dozen more. The FBI and Phoenix Police Department are working the case jointly for prosecution through the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Court documents state that Landeros allegedly used the Snapchat username "spderman.0" to communicate with victims. Investigators say he convinced children to download Snapchat and send explicit images and videos after initially connecting with at least one victim through TikTok. He is accused of offering some of the victims Robux, currency in the video game Roblox, in exchange for pictures and videos.

A search warrant executed on the Snapchat account revealed communications with multiple minors, including victims in North Carolina, South Carolina and Oklahoma, according to the probable cause statement.

The FBI tracked the suspect through IP addresses and phone records to a home in Glendale, where agents conducted surveillance and confirmed his identity.

When authorities executed a search warrant at the Glendale residence on July 24, they found evidence linking Mejia Landeros to the alleged crimes, including clothing items that appeared in images sent to victims.

During a post-Miranda interview, Mejia Landeros admitted to communicating with minors online and requesting explicit content, according to the police report. He allegedly told investigators he “talks to so many minors online, it is hard for him to remember each one or username."

Authorities say Landeros was also found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone during the execution of a search warrant.

A judge held the teen on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

"We are seeing it a lot. I think it happens a lot more than people think it does, especially with young kids who have access to devices that are connected to the internet," said Sarah Grado, executive director of notMYkid, a Scottsdale non-profit focused on behavioral health.

"Predators know where kids are online and they're going to go there. They're going to the games our kids are playing, they're going to the social media platforms to find their targets and find their victims," Grado said.

During his court appearance, the judge imposed strict conditions should Landeros post bond: "If you're able to post that bond, no contact with any of the victims or witnesses. No contact with any minors whatsoever. You are prohibited from accessing the internet through any electronic means," the judge said.

Experts say parents should watch for warning signs that their child might be communicating with online predators.

"If your kid all of the sudden has a lot of in-game currency or a lot of downloadable content in a game they really like or if they're being secretive about their use. If they're turning off the screen when you're around, those are some warning signs," Grado said.

NotMykid offers online resources and even a family technology contract to help jumpstart conversations about safe online behavior.

"It can really be prevented most times by explaining that process to our kids and making sure they know what to do the first time that they're contacted," Grado said.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine if there are additional victims.

