Keeping Flagstaff’s skies dark for 25 years

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KNXV) — For 25 years, Flagstaff has worked to keep its night skies clear enough for people to see the stars, planets and other celestial wonders, even from downtown.

The city became the world’s first International Dark Sky City in 2001, earning the designation for its efforts to reduce light pollution and protect views of the night sky.

Those efforts recently gave fans of Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant an unexpected opportunity to see the cosmos up close.

After Plant and his band performed at Fort Tuthill's Pepsi Amphitheatre last month, the Flagstaff Dark Sky Coalition set up telescopes backstage so the musicians could view Saturn and the nearly full moon.

Dr. Danielle Adams, a cultural astronomer who studies how people connect with the night sky, said the experience offered a chance to appreciate celestial sights that people often overlook.

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Flagstaff’s high elevation and astronomical conditions help make it a popular place for stargazing, but the city’s lighting rules also play an important role.

Shielded fixtures direct light downward rather than into the sky or neighboring properties, while lower-intensity, warmer amber and yellow lighting helps limit light pollution.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Department of Transportation replaced more than 370 highway light fixtures around the I-17 and I-40 interchanges, along Milton Road and along Route 66 with amber LEDs.

The project marked the first deployment of amber LED lighting on interstate highways in the United States.

The Flagstaff Dark Sky Coalition also shares ways residents can reduce light pollution at home, helping preserve the night sky for future generations.

The city plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its dark sky designation in early April, with events scheduled to coincide with International Dark Sky Week.