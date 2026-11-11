Arizona's literacy initiative shows early progress, but state still far from its 2030 reading goal

PHOENIX — Arizona is working to dramatically improve its third-grade reading rates, but officials say there is still a long way to go.

The goal is to raise Arizona's third-grade reading rate from 39% to 72% by 2030 through an initiative called the AZ Literacy Plan 2030. The initiative is spearheaded by Read On Arizona. The state's passing rate is 40%.

"Arizona's in a difficult place. We are nowhere near where we need to be, but we have such opportunity," said Terri Clark, literacy director for Read on Arizona.

Clark says the program has been making progress. One key part of the effort is placing literacy coaches in schools across the state.

"Last year, we were at about 24 literacy coaches and we're closer to 40. That's a great increase," Clark said.

The initiative had hoped to place 125 literacy coaches statewide.

The program is also working to increase the number of educators who hold a K-5 literacy endorsement, which is designed to improve the quality of reading instruction in classrooms.

"Last year when we launched the plan, only 12% of educators had the K-5 literacy endorsement. We're going to announce pretty soon that that's up to 31%. A great increase in educators having the skills and training they need to provide high quality literacy instruction," Clark said.

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Read On Arizona shared those updates while also working with partner organizations, including the Helios Education Foundation and community businesses, to build on that progress.

"What we bring, however, is an optimistic viewpoint that says we know how we can improve those outcomes. We know and we see models in other states where that has happened," said Paul Luna, CEO and president of the Helios Education Foundation.

The initiative drew inspiration from Mississippi, which has seen significant gains in student literacy. Kristen Wynn with the AIM Institute for Learning and Research helped facilitate that connection.

"In 2020, there was this, what we call an Arizona-Mississippi exchange. We got together with Terri's organization and we talked about what are the key components of an effective literacy policy," Wynn said.

Assessment results for this year are not yet available, but Clark says she is hopeful based on what she is hearing from schools on the ground.

"I often say Arizona needs a Mississippi moment, and I think the next few years could be our moment," Clark said.

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