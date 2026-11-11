Man sentenced to death after raping, killing woman in 2020

PHOENIX — Humphry Dixon Dogbe was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Lori Lynn Blankenship in 2020 in Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Authorities say that on May 8, 2020, at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call at a gas station near I-10 and 27th Avenue and found Blankenship dead, lying nude with signs of trauma.

Surveillance cameras showed Dogbe dragging Blankenship across the pavement, choking her and sexually assaulting her before leaving.

Dogbe was a registered sex offender in the area and a witness managed to identify Dogbe in a lineup.

Additonal camera footage captured Dogbe wearing the same clothing as the person who raped the victim.

Dogbe later admitted to raping and choking Blankenship claiming her tried to solicit her for sex and she refused.

In September, Dogbe was found guilty of one count of first degree murder, one count of kidnapping , four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse.

Dogbe was also sentenced to 48 years in prison for the kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual abuse counts and will be served concurrently.