PHOENIX — The 2005 'Baby Skylar' case, which was once cold, has now ended with a plea agreement.

Annie Anderson was facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Friday, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. According to the deal discussed in court, Anderson could face a range of sentences.

The decision will ultimately be up to Judge Amy Kalman in February.

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PLEA OFFER TAKEN

Court records, filed prior to the settlement conference held Friday, said that prosecutors had extended a plea offer for negligent homicide.

The Judge said the charge, as a non-dangerous and first-time offense, carries a term of one to 3.75 years. The presumptive sentence would be two and a half years in DOC custody. However, Judge Kalman said the charge is probation-eligible. As a term of probation, the judge could sentence Anderson to up to a year of initial jail time.

Judge Kalman said this is considered a domestic violence offense.

If Anderson is sentenced to prison, she would get credit for her time served. If she is sentenced to jail, Anderson may or may not get credit for that time.

According to the plea offer, the other charges Anderson was facing will be dismissed.

In court Friday, Judge Kalman described the charges against Anderson and a potential trial as high stakes.

At one point, Anderson appeared emotional while listening to the terms of the plea offer.

After talking with her defense team, the now 53-year-old pleaded guilty in court to negligent homicide.

Anderson remains out of custody while awaiting her sentencing on February 5, 2027.

ANDERSON’S ARREST

Back in 2005, a newborn was found dead in a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport bathroom. It was a case that rocked the Valley, going cold for years until police announced the arrest of a woman from Washington state in early 2024.

"When confronted, Annie Anderson identified herself as the mother of the victim and provided an account of what occurred," said Lt. James Hester with the Phoenix Police Department after the arrest.

Police also said at their news conference that Anderson had been visiting the Valley back in 2005 for a real estate boot camp.

In April of 2024, Anderson heard the charges she was facing at her first court appearance in Maricopa County. Days later, at her arraignment, she pleaded not guilty.

According to arrest paperwork, police said they tracked Anderson down in 2022, and that's when she allegedly told police she gave birth in her hotel bathtub. Court documents said she also claimed the baby was stillborn.

Police said that's inconsistent with evidence and information from the medical examiner.

Court documents also said Anderson admitted to taking the baby to Sky Harbor in a backpack and "knowing she couldn't go through security..." put the baby in a bathroom trash bin.

As her case moves through the courts, Anderson was released from custody in December 2024 with electronic monitoring.

Court documents show Anderson was able to post a $200,000 bond on December 11 with help from a reproductive justice group.

In a special episode of ABC15's streaming series, Arizona Crime Uncovered, our team went in-depth on Anderson's case.

Court filings showed a review of the medical examiner's findings took place in 2022. At the time, the newborn's manner of death was changed from homicide to undetermined.

ABC15's episode includes courtroom video of attorneys arguing about the evidence. Prosecutors spoke about additional interviews with medical personnel completed before Anderson was charged.

Friday, before Anderson changed her plea, prosecutors also explained their perspective on the case and the evidence. They said the trial would likely end up being a “battle of the experts”