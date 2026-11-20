PHOENIX — A group of Ahwatukee residents is set to take legal action against the City of Phoenix, alleging the city improperly allowed construction of a controversial data center to move forward despite updated zoning regulations.

Attorney Anthony Ramirez announced he will file a $11 million ‘Notice of Claim’ against Phoenix on behalf of the Ahwatukee Community Alliance and affected residents.

The dispute centers on the Menlo Digital data center under construction near 48th Street and Thistle Landing Drive. Residents allege the city allowed the project to proceed under older zoning approvals without requiring it to comply with newer regulations governing data centers.

Ramirez sent an email to ABC15 announcing the legal action. He said the claim will raise questions about whether the project's preliminary site plan approval had expired, and whether the development should qualify for an exemption from the city's updated requirements.

The claim also will allege construction has negatively affected nearby neighborhoods, with residents reporting excessive noise, dust, odors and other disruptions.

Ramirez says the $11 million total claim includes $1 million in alleged property value losses and another $10 million in damages related to what residents describe as ongoing nuisance conditions.

Ramirez says the residents intend to pursue litigation seeking to halt continued construction.

The dispute comes amid growing scrutiny of data center development across the Valley, as communities raise concerns about how large facilities affect surrounding neighborhoods.

The notice of claim was announced Friday morning and ABC15 has reached out to the City of Phoenix seeking comment on the new development.

