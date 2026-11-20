Well the hits just keep on coming for the Arizona Cardinals. On Friday, head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters that quarterback Carson Beck will not practice as he deals with a "flare-up" in a back injury he's been dealing with prior.

LaFleur added that they are proceeding as if newly signed backup quarterback Josh Johnson will start on Sunday in Kansas City.

He did not rule Beck out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs but needs more time to make the final ruling on his availabillty.

"Taking it one minute at a time. It's basically responding to the treatment, seeing how he feels tomorrow," LaFleur said.

TEMPE, AZ. (KNXV) — Here's a snippet of LaFleur talking about Beck's injury, how it came to be and the overall concern level Again, they're proceeding as if Josh Johnson is the starter for Sunday but have not ruled Beck out as of this morning #AZCardinals https://t.co/pMtXk2AyOT — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) November 20, 2026

So in the meantime, the 3-7 Cardinals turn to NFL journeymen Josh Johnson. Signed from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad last week, Arizona is now Johnson's 15th NFL team he's played for in 14 seasons.

Johnson's last time playing in the regular season was in 2025 for the Washington Commanders, getting two starts and going 1-1 overall.