Maricopa County Sheriff's Office finds more than a dozen dead cats inside Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, AZ — More than a dozen dead cats were found inside a Morristown home after a tip led the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit to serve a search warrant and launch an investigation.

Deputies responded to the residence around 2 p.m. after receiving a call for service, according to MCSO’s Dave Evans. When they arrived, they found several deceased animals inside and called the Animal Crimes Unit to the scene.

"They said the inside's very, very bad, cluttered and heavy odor, and it's pretty bad," Evans said.

The smell was noticeable from the street outside the home. Investigators were still working to determine the exact number of animals inside as of Wednesday evening.

While the vast majority of the animals found were dead, investigators recovered at least a few live cats, though they were still tallying final numbers Wednesday night. A veterinarian was on scene to provide care for any surviving animals.

Evans said investigators made contact with the homeowner. No arrests or charges had been filed as of Wednesday night, with the focus remaining on the animals.

Evans urged anyone struggling to care for their animals to ask for help before a situation reaches this point.

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"If you're overwhelmed or you have too many animals, whatever, reach out to a rescue. They help. You can even reach out to us. We have resources that we can give you. The last thing we want to see is something like this," Evans said. “But this is what happens when you don't ask for help."

Investigators planned to photograph the scene, document evidence, and interview the homeowner as part of the ongoing investigation.

Animals rescued or recovered will be held as evidence in the case and eventually made available for adoption. Reviving the MASH Unit was a campaign promise of Sheriff Jerry Sheridan, and many of the animals are homed at the old 1st Avenue Jail. The MASH Unit is holding an Open House for their adoptable animals there Saturday, August 8th.

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