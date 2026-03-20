Man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 20-year-old Glendale mother

GLENDALE, AZ — The man convicted of killing a Glendale woman will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, 24-year-old Rueben Rocha and dozens of the victim's family members filled the courtroom to learn his fate for the murder of 20-year-old Jordin Miranda Castillo.

"What happened to her didn’t just take her away from us, it changed us forever," said Jordin's brother, Elijah Castillo.

Loved ones, including Jordin's mom, Katina Castillo, spoke on her behalf in court.

Jordin was killed nearly three years ago by her ex-boyfriend, Rocha.

"On June 4th of 2023, she asked him to leave," said Katina. "No, she begged him to leave, and he would not. He could not let her have her peace."

Glendale police said Rocha jumped onto Jordin's balcony near 51st and Northern avenues and tried to break into the apartment. Jordin, her daughter who’s now five, and two friends were inside at the time.

Jordin called 9-1-1, but moments into the call, Rocha fired several rounds into the apartment. Those shots injured the friends and killed Castillo.

"That has been the hardest part," said Katina. "Accepting that my beautiful, spunky, gorgeous daughter Jordin Miranda is gone forever."

Earlier this year, a jury found Rocha guilty of murder along with eight other charges.

In court Friday, Rocha’s attorney spoke on his client’s behalf.

"He turned himself in within 24 hours," said David Cutrer. "It took that long for him to come to terms to make the decisions."

Rocha told the judge he did not have anything to say.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Myers noted what he called a "unique" piece of evidence.

"I think the first trial I've ever been involved in where one of the witnesses, victims, pulled out a cell phone and recorded what was happening," said Judge Myers. "Not only did that give the jury and the court an opportunity to see Jordin in life but also to witness the horrific act that took her life."

He sentenced Rocha to life in prison.

He was also sentenced to more than 50 years behind bars for other charges; 15 of those years are set to be served consecutively.

"I know Jordin is dancing right now," said her aunt Mercedes Castillo. "Her soul can finally rest. We can finally rest."

Mercedes left the courthouse with a promise to continue her work advocating for domestic violence victims.

"We got what we wanted," said Mercedes. "He's going to spend the rest of his life in there, and I hope that this story reaches out to anybody, and I hope they see you take someone's life, there are serious consequences to it, and I hope any victims that are out there hear Jordin's story."

Mercedes said Jordin's daughter, who is now five years old, is being cared for by their large family.

She said as she grows up and learns the reality of what happened, they will all continue to be there for her.