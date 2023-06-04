Three people seriously injured after Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 51st and Northern avenues Sunday afternoon.

Officials originally believed the suspected shooter was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, but have since clarified to say that it is believed they know each other but their relationship status is unknown.

He left before police arrived.

All three were taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This incident is under investigation.