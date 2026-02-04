Man found guilty in 2023 killing of young Glendale mother

GLENDALE, AZ — Almost three years after 20-year-old Jordin Miranda Castillo died after being shot inside her Glendale apartment, a Maricopa County jury found her ex-boyfriend guilty of killing her.

The verdict against Rueben Xavier Rocha, now 25, was delivered Monday with Castillo’s family in the courtroom. Rocha was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and eight additional charges connected to the June 4, 2023, shooting.

Castillo’s aunt, Mercedes Castillo, said the verdict brings some relief but cannot undo the loss of a young mother whose daughter is now 5 years old.

“She was an amazing person,” said Mercedes. “She was so thoughtful, she was strong."

According to Glendale police, Rocha—then 22—jumped onto Castillo's balcony near 51st and Northern avenues and tried to break into the apartment that Castillo, her daughter, and two friends were in.

Castillo called 911, but moments into the call, investigators say Rocha fired several rounds into the apartment, injuring the friends and killing Castillo.

Rocha turned himself in the following day.

Mercedes said the family was stunned to learn he was responsible.

“How could you do that with your baby in there?” she said.

The trial lasted three weeks, forcing the family to relive painful details.

“Even though we got the verdict, she’s still not here,” said Mercedes. “Seeing the pictures, hearing the witness statements, videos—everything that comes with a jury—that was hard."

In the years since the killing, Mercedes has become an advocate for domestic violence victims in her niece’s honor. She said the work has helped her family heal, even as they continue to navigate their grief.

“I promised Jordin that I was going to make sure that this monster paid,” she said. “And I kept that promise.”