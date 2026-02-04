Hundreds pack Surprise City Council meeting, protest outside over ICE facility

SURPRISE, AZ — Hours of public comment, dozens of speakers and hundreds of West Valley community members showed up to the Surprise City Council meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on a recently purchased ICE warehouse.

According to Maricopa County records, DHS paid more than $70 million in cash for a 418,000-square-foot property in the city.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said holding facilities are going up all around the country.

The majority of Tuesday night's speakers voiced opposition to the facility.

“I just cannot stand for this. And then they're going to house people in a warehouse. We do not warehouse people in our country. This isn't the United States I grew up in,” one woman said. " They're holding them in our neighborhood, close to schools, close to stores, to neighborhoods."

However, some City of Surprise residents spoke during public comment in support of the expanded federal operations.

“I appreciate the hard work that these men and women who wake up every day, take up these shifts and say 'I will protect you,’” a man said.

City officials said in a statement that they were not aware of the purchase beforehand.

"It’s important to note, Federal projects are not subject to local regulations, such as zoning,” the statement read in part. "When it comes to immigration enforcement, local law enforcement does not enforce federal immigration laws; Surprise Police Department enforces local and state laws. While we do not participate in ICE operations, we also cannot interrupt or prevent their operations.”

The neighboring community of El Mirage also responding to public concerns in a statement over the weekend.

"My top priority is the safety and well-being of El Mirage residents. While this facility is not located in our city, its presence has raised concerns with residents. Due to its proximity, the City is working to understand what impacts could affect our community,” Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said.