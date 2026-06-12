AM Roundup: Two teens on e-scooter hit by car, one dead in Phoenix PD shooting, rain chances

We made it to Friday! We're getting a little taste of the coming monsoon season with some humidity and rain chances.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, June 12; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain chances return to Arizona

Monsoon season hasn't even started yet, but moisture is already surging into the Valley! Look for a partly cloudy, humid day by our desert standards. A stray shower is possible as well, as we top out at 108º.

One person is dead after a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix on Thursday evening.

Phoenix police confirmed the shooting just before 6 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The incident started when police located a "wanted felon" driving west on Pinnacle Peak Road.

Police said that a felon was wanted for a sex offense against a child.

Officers used a grappler device to stop the vehicle.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police say that after the vehicle was stopped, officers shot the man while he was still inside the vehicle.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

One person dead after shooting involving Phoenix police officers near I-17 and Pinnacle Peak Rd

This week, Mae Defiel received a surprise of a lifetime: At 99 years old, she finally got her high school diploma!

Defiel attended high school in Cleveland, but her mother pulled her out of school to help the family and work.

Her then-future husband served the country in World War II. After getting married at 21, she and her husband lived in Scottsdale, where they became business owners.

When Defiel's family asked what she wanted for her 100th birthday in about two weeks, all she said was that she wanted to get her high school diploma.

During the Scottsdale Unified School District's board meeting this week, Defiel finally got her diploma, complete with a cap and gown. She also became an honorary member of Saguaro High School’s first graduating class.

In the video player below, ABC15's Elenee Dao talked with Defiel about celebrating an incredible century of life by reaching a long-awaited milestone.

Woman celebrates 100th birthday with honorary diploma from Saguaro High School

Two teenage boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m.

The teens were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officials say they were riding an electric scooter when they were hit.

It is unclear if the driver remained on scene and if speed is a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ABC15

A new police report details an investigation into the man later accused of a deadly shooting in Buckeye, which killed three, including a pregnant teen.

The family of Rylee Montgomery said they had reported the alleged shooter to police in the weeks prior. Now, this new report details what the 16-year-old said during a forensic interview.

The report said that Montgomery accused Sanchez of choking her during a fight and pulling a gun on her. She said these were separate incidents, one in Buckeye and another in Avondale.

Police say Sanchez was the baby's father and denied the allegations in his own interview.

Avondale and Buckeye police both told ABC15 there wasn't enough evidence to pursue charges in either case.

This newly released Avondale police report said that on May 20, additional charges related to the prior incidents had been submitted to MCAO.

Avondale police report details interview with pregnant teen later shot and killed