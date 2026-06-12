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Two teens seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near 16th St and Indian School Rd

The teens were reportedly riding an electric scooter when the crash took place
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PHOENIX — Two teenage boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m.

The teens were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officials say they were riding an electric scooter when they were hit.

It is unclear if the driver remained on scene and if speed is a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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