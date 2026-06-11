WATCH: Woman celebrates 100th birthday with honorary diploma from Saguaro High School

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — This week, Mae Defiel received a surprise of a lifetime: At 99 years old, she finally got her high school diploma!

Defiel attended high school in Cleveland, but her mother pulled her out of school to help the family and work.

Her then-future husband served the country in World War II. After getting married at 21, she and her husband lived in Scottsdale, where they became business owners.

When Defiel's family asked what she wanted for her 100th birthday in about two weeks, all she said was that she wanted to get her high school diploma.

During the Scottsdale Unified School District's board meeting this week, Defiel finally got her diploma, complete with a cap and gown. She also became an honorary member of Saguaro High School’s first graduating class.

In the video player above, ABC15's Elenee Dao talked with Defiel about celebrating an incredible century of life by reaching a long-awaited milestone.